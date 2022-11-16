1
23 players report to Black Stars camp in Abu Dhabi

Stars 610x400 Black Stars

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Stars have begun camping in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. The team will stay in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for four days where they will play an International friendly against Switzerland at the Baniyas club stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Twenty-three players have reported to camp at the moment with the rest expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.

They include, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana are expected to team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will train on Tuesday evening in preparation for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana will compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

