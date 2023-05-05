0
26-year-old fan dies from gunshot wounds during Napoli Serie A celebrations

Napoli Fans 456789 Napoli fans celebration

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: goal.com

There has been tragedy among the ecstasy of Napoli’s Serie A title celebrations, with a 26-year-old fan being killed.

The man in question died after being fatally wounded by gunshots.

The victim attended the Cardarelli Hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment, but sadly passed away shortly afterwards.

Thousands of Napoli supporters took to the streets on Thursday evening to toast the club’s first Serie A title triumph since the days of Diego Maradona.

The follower that lost his life formed part of the celebrations taking place in the Piazza Volturno area of Naples.

There were many more injuries on the night, with 203 people paying visits to various medical facilities.

Of those, four people were hit by bullets and several were left nursing knife wounds.

Other ailments included hand injuries from firecrackers, dislocated shoulders, fractured wrists and limbs, eye problems, broken noses, lacerations from falls, head trauma and asthma attacks from smoke inhalation.

A 20-year-old girl was hospitalised in the Frattamaggiore province of Naples with a head injury that was considered to be a threat to her life, with the young woman hit by a car as she celebrated with friends.

