2nd edition of Dasuma Radio Clan Football tournament held in Yendi

The tournament was won by Laabangsi

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The 2020 2nd Edition of Dasuma Radio Clan Football Tournament for peace and unity once again would go down in history as one of the best ever organized tournament within the Yendi Municipality. The four days football tournament witness a crowd which is unmatched in recent history

The occasion was graced by the representatives of the King of Dagbon led by Yani Maligu Naa and Balogu Kpanalana, The MCE of Yendi Municipal Assembly, NCCE Municipal Director, BNI, Security Forces, Heads of Department, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Heads of Clans and the general public



In his welcome address, the General Manager of Dasuma Radio, Mr. Abdul-Halim Rubai disclosed that the idea of inter clan tournament was conceived by the CEO of Dasuma Radio Ltd, Alhaj Baba Osman Daney and effectively implemented by the Management of the station together with their hard working team members, which is aimed at building relationships, fostering peace and unity among the various clans in Dagbon and at the same time unearthing talents. He therefore wished the two teams well.



The CEO, Alhaj Baba Osman Daney, expressed his appreciation to all participants and reiterated the main objective of the tournament which is to promote and sustain the peace and stability Dagbon is currently enjoying. Adding that it's the responsibility of every well meaning Dagomba to ensure that there's peace and tranquility in the area.



After his brief address, Alhaj Baba Osman Daney, went ahead to inspect the teams and did the ceremonial Kick -Off.



In his key note address, Alhaj Abubakari Ahmed Yussif (Kooms) MCE for Yendi, thanked the CEO of Dasuma Radio, Alhaj Baba Daney and the Management of the station for the initiative. He underscored the importance of the tournament as it promotes peace and unity as well as peaceful coexistence among the people. He expressed the hope that the next tournament would be played at either the AstroTurf or the new modern stadia which are all under construction.



Balogu Kpanala, who spoke on behalf of the King of Dagbon Ndan Yaa Naa, urged the good people of Yendi especially the competing Clans to regard the tournament as a means to bury their differences and live together with one another in peace and harmony. He was very happy that the tournament was not about chieftaincy or politics but a single purpose vehicle to convey peace, tolerance and togetherness.

The tournament which begun on 23rd December, 2020 and ends on 26th December, 2020 brought together Laabangsi, Nakohinima (Butchers), Machelenima (Blacksmiths), Lungsi(Traditional Praise Singers), Sapashinima (Local Warriors), Gonji nima(Traditional praise singers), Wanzama and Mohi(Moshi) for football games



Laabangsi won the final match and lifted the coveted trophy since last year's Champions (Lungsi) could not progress beyond the knockout stages



There were awards presented to the 1st and Second Positions as well as : Best Defender, Best Goal King, Best Goal Keeper and Well Behaved Clan.



This year's tournament saw much improvement in terms of organization, patronage, officiating, discipline and prizes.



The tournament has become an annual event and it's expected to be organized in December every year.

