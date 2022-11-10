3 injured Black Stars players who are doubtful for the World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Idrissu

Black Stars have been hit with some injury concerns with just 10 days left to begin the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Some regular names of the Black Stars are sweating over injury problems to be ready for the tournament in Qatar.



If the players mentioned below fail to be ready in time, Otto Addo could be forced to make late changes in his soon-to-be-announced final-man squad.



Ott Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup before the deadline day November 14, 2022.



Here are the three players who are doubtful for the World Cup:



Daniel Kofi Kyere

The Freiburg midfielder has missed his side's last two games due to an injury. Currently, it is unclear if he could recover in time to play in their final game of the year against Union Berlin on November 13.



He is a major doubt for the World Cup as the extent of his injury remains unknown.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaldeen Sulemana is also a doubt for the World Cup due to an injury. The injury kept him out of Rennes' one-all stalemate against Lille.



According to reports, he returned to training on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and could be ready for their game against Toulouse.

Idrissu Baba



Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Idrissu was substituted on the stroke of halftime in his sides' 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.



Idrissu limped off the as he was replaced b Rodrigo Battaglia. Mallorca are yet to provide an update on the player's injury.



At the moment, he is doubtful about the tournament.



