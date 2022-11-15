3 matches, 13 goals conceded - Countryman Songo predicts scoreline of Ghana's World Cup games

Ghanaian sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman

Ghanaian sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo is not convinced about the chances of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo on Monday, November 14 announced his final 26-man Black Stars squad for the World Cup.



The announcement of the squad attracted varied views on social media with many writing off the Black Stars even before the start of the World Cup on Sunday, November 20.



Songo on his Fire for Fire show predicted three defeats for the Black Stars in the group stages with embarrassing scorelines.



"You are going to the World Cup with a trainer scout as a coach whose main idea is to defend before games and you want to succeed in the World Cup. Otto Addo's main concern is to defend and he will be happy to play 20 games and draw all of them."



"We are going to loose all the3 games, Portugal will beat us 4-0, Korea will win 3-0 and Uruguay will send us home with a 6-0 win. You can't say the score lines are strange because even Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany," Songo ended.

Ghana's first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be at the Stadium 974 against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







