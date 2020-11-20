3 ‘punchlines’ in Asante Kotoko’s letter to the GFA

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko on Thursday, November 19, 2020, wrote a letter to the Ghana Football Association on the private filming of Ghana Premier League games by respective clubs.

The letter was signed by the Administration and Operations Officer of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, and addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo.



It was a reply to the GFA’s earlier letter that sought to prevent the individual filming of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League games by the 18 respective clubs.



Unfortunately, the Porcupine Warriors threw some jabs at the Ghana Football Association in their reply letter and GhanaWeb has compiled three of them for you.



1.Asante Kotoko urged the GFA to desist from their primitive ways of running football in the country:



“Should you continue to insist on this absurd, primitive, and backward approach to the development of the game, we would instruct you to furnish us with your Account details in which we would refund the $5,000 out of the $15,000 you were supposed to pay to clubs as sponsorship package from StarTimes and also instruct you of our decision to cease dealing with StarTimes.”

2.Kotoko asked the Ghana Football Association to seek knowledge on how the VEO technology works before making assumptions:



"Now, to the issue of VEO. As a progressive club, we are sorry to inform you that we cannot rely on the post-match footage from StarTimes for technical analysis since it does not provide the necessary ingredients, especially for analysis. VEO is purely not a competitor to StarTimes."



"The question is, how do we provide technical analysis to the Coach during recess if we were to rely on StarTimes after matches. Again, SuperSport used to. present the video of the match right after the game at the stadium. We would encourage you to get a good understanding of the workings of VEO and partner with us to provide the same for all clubs."



3. Lastly, they directed one of the shots at the General Secretary of the GFA, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo for not protecting the interest of the clubs:



"As a Lawyer yourself of many years standing at the Ghana Bar Association, you would agree that the contract between the GFA and StarTimes CANNOT, invalidate the Statutes and Regulations of the GFA. One would have thought that you would defend the Association's Rules and Regulations and consequently protect the interest of your members instead of threatening clubs."