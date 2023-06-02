3 times 'experts' have cautioned Asamoah Gyan over 3-million-dollar Weija mansion

Asamoah Gyan and his mansion

In 2017 when Ghana’s football star Asamoah Gyan popularly known as Baby Jet opened his plush mansion at Weija in Accra, it rightly so gained media prominence as one of the most aesthetically outstanding houses in the country.

The luxurious mansion which seats on the Weija Hill was christened La Basilica de Baby Jet and reportedly cost the iconic Ghanaian footballer $3million.



It is a three-storey building which comes with two bars, a movie house, an entertainment center, and a swimming pool that overlooks a water body and has a private access route. In fact, the ex-footballer keeps all his luxury cars in the mansion.



However, since Asamoah Gyan put up the mega-mansion, the ex-Ghana star has been warned severally because the area is exposed to many natural disasters.



GhanaWeb takes a look at three times Asamoah Gyan has been warned over his mansion at Weija.

Mr. Evans Anakwah



In 2020, Mr Evans Anakwah, the Director in charge of floods at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), issued a warning, urging authorities to halt the construction of houses on the cliff in Weija.



He emphasized that the collapse of the cliff could have severe consequences in the event of an earthquake or landslide. Asamoah Gyan's mansion and other houses are located in the area mentioned by Evans Amankwa who called on authorities to stop the construction of houses on the cliff at Weija.



"I have repeatedly said it but to no avail . . . I don't have that authority to demolish," he painfully told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

" . . If we want to demolish we have to go through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to liaise with them (they have that mandate) unless there is a disaster that has entrapped someone just to save lives and properties, aside from that you cannot go and demolish, we don't have that mandate. Our bill is now in parliament," Mr Anakwah bitterly stated.



Professor Emmanuel Amamoo Okyere



Another notable voice of caution came from Professor Emmanuel Amamoo Okyere, the former Executive Director of the Centre for Geographical Information Science at the University of Ghana.



Professor Okyere highlighted the frequent earth tremors in the Weija and Gbawe areas of the Greater Accra Region and advised residents, including Gyan, to consider relocating.

He emphasized the need for strategic decision-making when investing hard-earned income in properties in that region.



“The residents, including Asamoah Gyan living around that area, must consider relocating following the tremors. We are moving from house to house, office to office educating the people on why they need to reconsider relocating to other areas.’’



Bernard Allotey Jacobs



More recently, in 2023, social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs expressed his worries about the location of the houses in the area, including Asamoah Gyan's mansion.

He pointed out that the site was once a quarry and voiced concerns about potential landslides and earthquakes.



Allotey Jacobs predicted that one day, the unstable grounds could lead to disastrous consequences for those living in the area, including Gyan.



Speaking on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs said, “It started in the late 80s and that place used to be a quarry site. I’m always concerned that Asamoah Gyan and those who have their houses up there, one day it will collapse on them,” Allotey Jacobs stated.



JNA/KPE