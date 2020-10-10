30,000 people allegedly sign petition for Kwesi Nyantakyi to be freed

Thirty-thousand people have allegedly signed a petition for the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president and Confederation of African Football First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi to be freed. Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned for life by FIFA from all football-related activities, following the 'Number 12’ expose released by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger Eye productions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) recently reduced the ban from “life” to fifteen years. A faction of the citizens of the country, however, insist on the total freedom of Mr Nyantakyi, thus starting the “Free Nyantakyi’ Movement.



Mohammed Alhassan, the convener of the ‘Free Nyantakyi’ movement, as a guest on Hot 93.9 FM’s Focal Sports show hosted by Bigality, explained that in spite of everything that has happened, the former GFA president is very much cherished and appreciated by a lot of people in the country. For this reason, he called unto all lovers of Kwesi Nyantakyi to come together and advocate for his release.



He said to Bigality, “We have received thirty-thousand signatories—authentic signatories—all of which could be tracked for confirmation when the petition gets to the president.”



“I didn't even know how much people actually liked him until I started all this” he added.

Mr. Alhassan revealed that Mr Nyantakyi is living a good and normal life and has not been pathetic, contrary to the rumours in the country. “He is strong. God has given him wisdom and so he invested, and has not reached out to anybody for help since the incident.” He added that the movement thinks that Kwesi Nyantakyi has not been dealt with fairly, since every other person who was indicted was only fired from their job but not dragged to court, unlike Mr. Nyantakyi.



The activist affirmed that neither he nor anyone has received any amount whatsoever by Kwesi Nyantakyi to begin the movement. He informed that people since he began the movement, have called to testify of the goodness of Mr. Nyantakyi with evidence. He maintained with emphasis that all of them have come around to petition for the love of former GFA president, and not for any reward.



