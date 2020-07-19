Sports News

30 Ghanaian players quarantined at Ghanaman Soccer Centre

They are currently on a 14-days quarantine at Prampram

The Stranded Ghanaian footballers who sent an SOS message to the government to be repatriated home from Ethiopia are set to begin a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram after arriving in the country on Friday.

The players led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy sent an SOS message which went viral over their plight in Ethiopia following the closure of the Ghanaian borders as they were unable to travel home.



Their plea quickly got a response with the Ghana FA, Sports Ministry as they liaised with Ghana’s Embassy in Ethiopia to airlift the players back home.



According to reports the players had to pay between $200-$500 to be airlifted back home.

They were airlifted from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Lome, Togo and were transported by bus from Lome to Accra where they will be quarantined at Prampram.



The 14-days quarantine is part of measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



They will be the second batch to be quarantined at the facility since the Ghana FA offered that centre to the government.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.