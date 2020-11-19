0
30 players get Black Princesses' call up

Black Princesses Squad 4.jpeg Black Princesses

Thu, 19 Nov 2020 Source: ghanafa.org

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yusif Basigi, has invited a provisional squad of thirty players into the team to begin camping ahead of a friendly with the Moroccan U-20 female national team on November 26.

Players and officials of the team are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Thursday, November 19, and are scheduled to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.

The invited players are expected to report at 2 pm.

Below are the players who have been invited to camp:

Grace Baanwa

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Kerrie McCarthy

-Kumasi Sports Academy

Cynthia Kolan

-Pearl Pia Ladies FC

Justice Tweneboah

-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Tedina Sekyere

-Dreams Ladies FC

Nina Norshie

-Valued Girls FC

Faustina Aidoo

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Queenabel Amankrah

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Cecilia Hagan

-Sea Lions Ladies FC

Evelyn Badu

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Azumah Bugre

-Army Ladies FC

Jaqueline Owusu

-Dreamz Ladies FC

Suzy Dede Teye

-Ladystrikers FC

Peterson Kundock

-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Fuseina Mumuni

-Pearl Pia Ladies FC

Grace Acheampong

-Ashtown Ladies FC

Mukarama Abdullah

-Northern Ladies FC

Milot Abena Pokua

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Doris Boaduwa

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Rahama Jafar

-Northern Ladies FC

Lauratu Issaka

-Mfantseman Ladies FC

Faustina Akpo

-Berry Ladies FC

Joyce Larbi

-Kumasi Sports Academy

Abigail Tutuwa

-Prisons Ladies FC

Rafia Kulchire

-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Diana Antwi

-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Comfort Yeboah

-Soccer Intellectuals FC

Sophia Dadzie

-Sea Lions Ladies FC

Selina Abalansa Soccer

-Intellectuals Ladies FC

Sandra Owusu Ansah

-Supreme Ladies FC

