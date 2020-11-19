30 players get Black Princesses' call up

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yusif Basigi, has invited a provisional squad of thirty players into the team to begin camping ahead of a friendly with the Moroccan U-20 female national team on November 26.
Players and officials of the team are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Thursday, November 19, and are scheduled to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.
The invited players are expected to report at 2 pm.
Below are the players who have been invited to camp:
Grace Baanwa
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Kerrie McCarthy
-Kumasi Sports Academy
Cynthia Kolan
-Pearl Pia Ladies FC
Justice Tweneboah
-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Tedina Sekyere
-Dreams Ladies FC
Nina Norshie
-Valued Girls FC
Faustina Aidoo
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Queenabel Amankrah
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Cecilia Hagan
-Sea Lions Ladies FC
Evelyn Badu
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Azumah Bugre
-Army Ladies FC
Jaqueline Owusu
-Dreamz Ladies FC
Suzy Dede Teye
-Ladystrikers FC
Peterson Kundock
-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Fuseina Mumuni
-Pearl Pia Ladies FC
Grace Acheampong
-Ashtown Ladies FC
Mukarama Abdullah
-Northern Ladies FC
Milot Abena Pokua
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Doris Boaduwa
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Rahama Jafar
-Northern Ladies FC
Lauratu Issaka
-Mfantseman Ladies FC
Faustina Akpo
-Berry Ladies FC
Joyce Larbi
-Kumasi Sports Academy
Abigail Tutuwa
-Prisons Ladies FC
Rafia Kulchire
-Hasaacas Ladies FC
Diana Antwi
-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Comfort Yeboah
-Soccer Intellectuals FC
Sophia Dadzie
-Sea Lions Ladies FC
Selina Abalansa Soccer
-Intellectuals Ladies FC
Sandra Owusu Ansah
-Supreme Ladies FC
