30 players get Black Princesses' call up

Black Princesses

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yusif Basigi, has invited a provisional squad of thirty players into the team to begin camping ahead of a friendly with the Moroccan U-20 female national team on November 26.

Players and officials of the team are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Thursday, November 19, and are scheduled to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.



The invited players are expected to report at 2 pm.



Below are the players who have been invited to camp:



Grace Baanwa



-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Kerrie McCarthy



-Kumasi Sports Academy



Cynthia Kolan



-Pearl Pia Ladies FC



Justice Tweneboah



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



Tedina Sekyere



-Dreams Ladies FC

Nina Norshie



-Valued Girls FC



Faustina Aidoo



-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Queenabel Amankrah



-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Cecilia Hagan



-Sea Lions Ladies FC



Evelyn Badu



-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Azumah Bugre



-Army Ladies FC



Jaqueline Owusu

-Dreamz Ladies FC



Suzy Dede Teye



-Ladystrikers FC



Peterson Kundock



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



Fuseina Mumuni



-Pearl Pia Ladies FC



Grace Acheampong



-Ashtown Ladies FC



Mukarama Abdullah



-Northern Ladies FC



Milot Abena Pokua



-Hasaacas Ladies FC

Doris Boaduwa



-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Rahama Jafar



-Northern Ladies FC



Lauratu Issaka



-Mfantseman Ladies FC



Faustina Akpo



-Berry Ladies FC



Joyce Larbi



-Kumasi Sports Academy



Abigail Tutuwa



-Prisons Ladies FC



Rafia Kulchire

-Hasaacas Ladies FC



Diana Antwi



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



Comfort Yeboah



-Soccer Intellectuals FC



Sophia Dadzie



-Sea Lions Ladies FC



Selina Abalansa Soccer



-Intellectuals Ladies FC



Sandra Owusu Ansah



-Supreme Ladies FC