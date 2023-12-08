32 female professional tennis players participate in Mansa Gold Tennis Championship

32 ladies will battle for the honors in the 7-day competition

The 2023 edition of the Mansa Gold Professional Ladies Tennis Championship is underway at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club with 32 ladies battling for the honors in the 7-day competition.

32 professional female tennis players from Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions are participating in the 3rd edition of the Mansa Gold Tennis competition.



The tournament is the only professional ladies event in the country. At the round of 16 stage, Vanessa Akuaku beat Philipina Sewornu 6-3,6-0, in their round of 16 stage clash. Lawrencia Manu defeated Rachael Tagoe 6-0,6-0, while Benedicta Kotey lost to Naa Ayorkor Ofoli 6-3,6-3. Lisel Ampah beat Vera Narh 6-1,6-0, Yayra Komashie sent Priscilla Dosoo packing with a 7-5,1-0 retired.



Lawrencia Aghoghobia also beat Fatima Saliu 6-4,6-3, Kate Coleman defeated Lordina Aidoo 6-2,6-2. Phyllis Kotey lost to Mariama Ibrahim 6-2,6-2. In the quarter final matches played Vanessa Akuaku beat Naa Ayorkor Ofoli 6-2,6-3, Lawrencia Manu defeated Yayra Komashie 6-0,6-3, Mariama Ibrahim lost to Lisel Ampah 6-2,3-6,6-2 and Lawrencia Aghoghobia beat Kate Coleman 6-4,6-3.



The semi-final stage matches will see Lawrencia Aghoghobia takes on Lawrencia Manu whilst Lisel Ampah faces Vanessa Akuaku. The marketing head of Mansa Gold Chocolate Baba Techi-Merson said their aim is to help grow the tennis in the girl child in the country since it can create job for them.

Technical Director of Mansa Gold Tennis Championship, coach Henry Quansah is optimistic Ghana will one day produce a world class tennis player through initiatives like this.



The Chief Executive of Mansa Gold Chocolate, Miss Preba Arkaah Greenstreet said she hopes other organizations will give young girls similar opportunities in the country.



Miss Greenstreet continued that the tournament has come to stay and will not relent on helping the ladies develop their talents.



The competition is expected to end on Saturday 9th December.