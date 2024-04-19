35 bodybuilders to compete in IFBB West Africa championship

File Photo

Over thirty-five (35) athletes from eight African countries are expected to compete in the 2024 edition of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West Africa championship.

The competition which will be held on April 27, 2024, at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium, in Accra is expected to feature some of the continent’s most outstanding bodybuilders.



Speaking at a presser on Thursday, April 18, 2024, the Vice Chairman of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, George Fousta Baffoe, outlined plans by his outfit to stage a successful competition.



He expressed excitement with the number of countries turning up for the competition and noted that the GBBFA will institute measures for an impressive tournament.



George Fousta Baffoe, speaking on Team Ghana’s preparation for the competition, disclosed that fifteen athletes from Ghana will represent the country. The athletes will compete in the Traditional Bodybuilding, Men Physique, Female Bikini, and Men Classic Physique categories. He also mentioned that Iron Man Supplements would support the event.



He said, “We have eight countries; Tanzania, Niger, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and host nation Ghana, seeking honours, but we are yet to hear from Nigeria”.

“We are delighted that we collaborate with Iron Man Supplement, who have been supporting us every year and we are grateful for their support."



“We have been able to get seven athletes who are now professional, and they all passed through our ranks. We are confident they will give us medals in major international events soon.



The Technical Director of the Association, Dr Samuel Adjei, the Technical Director of the GBBFA appealed to Ghanaians and corporate institutions to show up and support Team Ghana.



The competition will have the full backing of Iron Man Supplement company.