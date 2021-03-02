35 candidates to vie for 19 positions in GOC

The GOC Elective Congress is fixed for Monday, March 15.

As at close of nominations for the upcoming Elective Congress of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Monday, March 1, 35 candidates have picked and submitted nomination forms to vie for the various positions on the GOC board.

Out of this number, only two were women.



Positions up for grabs on the GOC board were President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, five representatives from Olympic Sports, one representative from non-Olympic sports and three other members elected by congress.



Incumbent President, Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah faces tough competition from the current Secretary-General, Mr. Richard Akpokavie, who had served in his current capacity for eight years and would want the mandate of delegates to serve as President.



For the position of first Vice President, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu from the Ghana Table Tennis Association who also served as the Chairman for the GOC’s Marketing sub-committee and Chef de Mission for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas would compete against the current Vice-President Mr. Paul Atchoe from the Ghana Volleyball Association.



Current Treasurer Mr. Frederick Otu Lartey from Ghana Taekwondo Federation is switching positions to vie for the second vice president against Mr. Evans Yeboah who is the current 3ed Vice President and is moving a step further. Evans was Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Former Communication Director of the GOC and President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation who also doubles as the Secretary-General of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Charles Osei Asibey is contesting for the 3rd Vice-President of the GOC.

He is coming up against the President of the Ghana Fencing Association, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi.



The Secretary-General position of the GOC is being contested by the President of the Ghana Cycling Federation and Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia Mr. Mohammed Saanon and President of the Ghana Squash Association, Rev. Richmond Quarcoo.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Athletics Association and President of the Ghana Triathlon Association, Mr. Bawa Fuseini would face-off with newly elected President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation and Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games who is also the Chief Executive Officer for the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib for the deputy Secretary-General position.



Ghana Football Associations’ Mr. Frederick Acheampong would contest for the Treasurer position with opposition from Christopher Essilfie from the Olympians Association of Ghana while Isaac Aboagye Duah from the Ghana Tennis Federation and Christopher Darko-Amankrah from GAA would contest for the Deputy Treasurer Position.



The five representatives for the Olympic sports is being contested by Mr. Melvin Brown from Karate-do, Mr. Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire from Basketball, Mr. Kamal Sulley from Rowing and Canoeing, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante from Hockey.



The rest are, Mr. Francis Arthur from Triathlon, Mr. Albert Frimpong from Baseball, Mdam Delphina Quaye from Swimming, Mr. George Okoe Lamptey from Amateur Boxing, Mr. Mike Aggrey from Golf and Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh from Judo.

The non-Olympic sports representative would be contested by Abdul – Haye Yartey from Bodybuilding and Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nii Quaye from Netball while the representative for National Federations affiliated to GOC will be contested by Samuel Ayer from SESSA and Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo from GUSA.



Additionally, three other members who will be elected by congress are; George Owusu Ansah from National Sports for All, Philip Elikem Ameku from Chess, Mrs. Jamirah Hamid Mahama from Women in Sports, Michael Nkow Ayeh from GES, and Emmanuel O. Asare from Cricket.



However, the number of applicants may be reduced or maintained depending on the outcome of vetting by the Election Commission on Monday, March 8, 2021.



