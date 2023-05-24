3
4 Black Stars players who Chris Hughton could drop from his squad for Madagascar game

L R Mohammed Salisu, Edmund Addo, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo L-R Mohammed Salisu, Edmund Addo, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, is expected to make changes in the squad that played against Angola in March 2023.

For various reasons, four players who made the squad last time out would lose their spots and make the list for the game against Madagascar.

Three of those will be dropped due to injury, while the other may be dropped owing to a poor performance against Angola.

Ghana will face Madagascar in the fifth round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

Here are four players who played against Angola but could not make the list for the Madagascar trip

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth striker, Antonie Semenyo, is currently nursing an injury and might not be ready for the game against Madagascar.

In place of Semenyo, there are reports that West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante could be handed his debut call-up.

Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salaisu made Chris Hughton's squad for the games against Angola but could not play due to injury.

He is still nursing the injury and could miss the next call-ups for the Madagascar game.

Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer is said to replace the Southhampton man in Chris Hughton's squad.

Edmund Addo

According to reports, the FK Spartak Subotica midfielder did not impress the technical team during the games against Angola, hence, he might be hit with the change.

Jeffrey Schlupp could earn the slot as Chris Hughton is said to have contacted the player to settle supposed resentment against the Black Stars after missing out on the World Cup squad.

Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey was dropped was replaced by Kingsley Schindler in the last call-up after failing to recover in time to honour his invitation.

The right-back is still on the sidelines and is set to miss the trip to Madagascar.

EE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
