4 Black Stars players who are rated among fastest footballers in the world

The top 4 fastest rated Black Stars players in the World

Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, has a rich history of producing exceptional players who have left their mark on the global stage.



Currently, the Black Stars boasts of some of the most fastest players who are making waves on the global stage.



These players have not only demonstrated their ability to blaze past defenders but have also earned their spot among the fastest footballers in the world.



Here are the top 4 fastest rated Black Stars players in the World



Ernest Nuamah



The Danish-based Ghanaian player has been exceptional for FC Nordjaesland this season. The 19-year-old player has scored 4 goals in just 4 games in the current season.



The pacey winger has been a delight to watch and has attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

Nuamah is currently on the radar of French clubs like Lyon and PSG who are seeking to lure the youngster to the French league.



The Right To Dream Academy product has been rated among the most expensive U21 winger outside Europe's top 5 leagues.







He made his debut for the Black Stars in the game against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.



Kamaldeen Suelemana



The former Stade Rennes player who was once rated the fastest player in the French league, took his scintillating performance to the World Cup and was rated one of the fastest players at the tournament in Qatar.





Kamaldeen has had to deal with loads of injuries which has given him a lack of playing time but despite that, the nimble-footed player has been able to leave his mark in the Premier League.



In the final game of the 2022/23 season, Kamaldeen Sulemana capped off his Premier League debut with two goals against Liverpool before his club, Southampton were relegated.



In the Black Stars however, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been a regular starter for the national team. Although he is yet to score a goal, the youngster appears to be one of the future stars for the Ghana national team.



Osman Bukari



The 24-year-old Ghanaian player is one of the most valuable players for the Serbian side, Red Star Belgrade. Since joining the club, Osman Bukari has worked steadily to become a regular at his club. Last season, the left winger got 25 goals contributions in 42 matches that saw him score 15 goals with 10 assists.







In the current season, however, Osman Bukari has been able to score 3 goals with 2 assists in just 4 matches. What makes Bukari’s talent exceptional is how he is able to move into spaces and score from tight angles.

Osman Bukari’s talent has also been beneficial to the Black Stars in recent times scoring at the World Cup as a substitute and also scoring two other goals in the AFCON Qualifiers.



The Ghanaian player has been ranked as the fastest player in the Serbian league.



Joseph Paintsil



John Paintsil is also among the fastest players in the Belgian league. The K.RC Genk player has been phenomenal all year round. Last season, Paintsil emerged as the African player with the most goal contributions in Europe.







The winger scored 18 goals with 14 assists which earned him 32 goal contributions in 39 outings. Paintsil’s performance helped Genk qualify for the Europa League but unfortunately, they were demoted to the Europa Conference League.



Paintsil is however yet to replicate his fine performance at club level in national colours. The player has been a little unlucky a few times as he was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup and has often been used as a substitute in the Black Stars.

