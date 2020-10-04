4 GPL clubs express interest in Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Former Azam FC goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has revealed that four Ghana Premier clubs have approached him with a contract.

The list includes Ghana's representative in the forthcoming CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold.



Model Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC and Accra Hearts of Oak have all expressed interest in the former WAFA goalkeeper.



Abalora is currently a free agent after ending his three-year spell with Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

Speaking to Adom TV, he said, "I can confirm interest from local clubs like Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold but my attention is on a foreign move."



He added that: "It's about pen to paper and that, any of the clubs that is able to give me what i want i will sign but that is when a move to abroad is unsuccessful."