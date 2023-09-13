4 major talking points from Black Stars’ win over Liberia

Black Stars

Black Stars beat Liberia 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium as they concluded their September break with two wins in two games.

The victory is their biggest win since beating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium in June 2022.



Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew were the scorers on the afternoon for Ghana while Teah got the consolation for Liberia.



The exciting win came along with many topical issues regarding the match, which GhanaWeb looks to highlight.



Below are four talking points after Ghana's win over Liberia



Kudus, Nuamah, Semenyo connection



Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus led the attack. The trio are developing a chemistry of interchanging their positions and making runs to open spaces for each other.

The trio combined for Ghana's second goal when Semenyo won the ball through a high press and released Nuamah with a quick pass who sent in a first-time cross for Kudus to finish it off.



The goal was a replica of Ghana's winner against Central African Republic when Semenyo set up Nuamah after winning the ball in the offensive area.



Many argue that Chris Hughton should maintain the forward line in subsequent games due to their understanding of building the momentum for 2023 AFCON.



Terrible pitch



Due to the poor drainage system at the Accra Sports Stadium, the pitch was soaked and muddy after a rainfall prior to the game.



The players could not execute the passing sequence the way they would like to and also struggled to run at length with the ball.

Nonetheless, the two teams sold an exciting game with four goals scored in total.



Poor attendance



The Black Stars returned to Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since March 2021. The team enjoyed an amazing reception in Kumasi throughout the period and finally headed back to the nation's capital.



The reception was nothing to write home about. The fans failed to show up and at some point, the authorities had to dish out free tickets but still could not fill the venue.



Per the Black Stars standard, the stadium was empty. The poor turnout has become topical on social media.



Local boys impress

Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah made his Black Stars debut and had a good impact on the game.



Sowah created the third goal with a good cross for Jordan Ayew to tap home. That was his first touch and Andre Ayew celebrated him for the assist before Jordan joined them on the corner line.



He has earned praise from Ghanaians with his cameo. His club mate, Hamid Fatawu was equally impressed in a wing-back role. He was solid on the left side for Ghana.



