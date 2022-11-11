4 players whose inclusion in Black Stars final squad will shock Ghanaians

A photo of Mubarak Wakaso, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Samuel Owusu and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

The Ghana Football Association have confirmed that there will be a live press conference for the announcement of the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by coach, Otto Addo.

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and his technical team will be the present at the Multichoice Ghana office to announce the 26 men who will be representing Ghana at the Mundial on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:OO AM.



Ahead of the final squad announcement, there have been so many speculations in the media space about certain players who have been dropped from the final squad thereby causing a public uproar.



While Ghanaians are not happy about the reported exclusion of Jeffry Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, and Felix Afena-Gyan from the final squad, there are other players whose inclusion in the final team for the World Cup will come as a big shock to the public.



Here are the four players whose inclusion in Ghana's 26-man World Cup squad will shock Ghanaians:



Lawrence Ati Zigi

The St. Gallen goalkeeper hasn't been in the good books of Ghanaians as he is yet to impress with the opportunities he has had to keep the post for the Black Stars.



Ati Zigi made his debut in a friendly game against Mali in Qatar in 2021 and couldn't impress as the team lost 3-0 to a young Malian team.



Ghanaians started calling for him to be dropped from the Black Stars when Razak Abalora was invited to command the number spot in the team for the 2021 AFCON qualifies when Richard Ofori was injured.



His inclusion in the final squad will be a big shock to Ghanaians who might prefer to have either Danlad Ibrahim or Nurudeen Abdul Manaf over Ati Zigi.



Samuel Owusu

Was heavily hyped before the start of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, but Samuel Owusu couldn't write his name in the heart of Ghanaians as his performance was a little above average.



His career hasn't really improved since 2019 and is not playing the best of football in the Serbian League for FK Čukarički since ending his loan spell with Al Ahli Saudi FC.



Considering reports that the most in-form Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from the squad, Ghanaians will be extremely angry if they see Joseph Paintsil in the final 26-man squad on Monday.



Mubarak Wakaso



People are still healing their wounds after hearing that Jeffrey Schlup has been dropped from the squad and naming Mubarak Wakaso in the final squad in place of the Crystal Palace midfielder will hit Ghanaians hard.

Mubarak Wakaso's presence in the Black Stars since the beginning of the year has been heavily criticized as many claims that his call-ups in 2022 are not based on merit but because of his association with certain elements in the team.



Naming him in the final squad when in-form payers like Schlupp and Ashimeru have been dropped will re-generate the conspiracy conversations.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom



His inclusion in the 55-man provisional squad was a big surprise and making the final cut will be the biggest shock among all the players on this list.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was touted as the man who will replace Asamoah Gyan but couldn't reach that height which to man was not his fault as he was not invited during his peak day with Red Star Belgrade.

Picking Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ahead of Felix Afena-Gyan will shock and certainly upset Ghanaians.



