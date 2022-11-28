4 things Ghana must improve on in game against South Korea to get victory

The Black Stars of Ghana

It's matchday two for the Black Stars and Ghanaians will be counting on the team's lucky day charm in the Group H encounter against South Korea at the Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan) on Monday, November, 28.

The Black Stars have never lost a game on matchday two in the history of the FIFA World Cup in three games and will be facing a Korean team who do not fare well on this matchday.



The South Koreans have never won a game on matchday two in the FIFA World Cup since 1954.



Out of the nine games played by the Koreans on matchday two, they have lost six and have drawn the remaining games.



However, they are coming into this game against the Black Stars as the slight favourite after drawing their opening game against two-time champions Uruguay.



Ahead of the game, we look at 4 things that the team didn't do right against Portugal and must improve on as they face South Korea.



Concentration

The game against South Korea is critical to the Black Stars' survival in Group H and the Black Stars need to keep their head in the game for 90 minutes.



Concentration is one of the biggest traits lacking in the Ghanaian team. The Black Stars conceded 3 goals against Portugal in the space of 15 minutes after Ronaldo's penalty goal in the 65th minute.



Joao Felix scored the 2nd in the 78th minute before Rafael Leao made it three for the Portuguese two minutes later.



Coincidentally, all the African teams who have conceded in the 2022 FIFA World Cup all seem to have concentration problems as they have conceded in the second half.



The Black Stars need to understand that football is played in 90 minutes and that will keep them from "sleeping on the job” in the second half.



Offensive transition

Ghana was fantastic defensively, especially in the first half against Portugal in the opening game of Group H but were terrible with progressing the ball to the midfield.



The lack of proper offensive transition resulted in a lot of faulty passes which played in favour of Portugal who didn't face a lot of threats from the Black Stars.



Mohammed Kudus was the only player who could properly progress the ball and that is an area Ghana need to improve.



This vulnerability can be improved with a change of personnel and that will call for a lot of ball carriers in the game against South Korea.



Play to the strength of the striker



Inaki Williams was more than a mere passenger in the game against Portugal and that has always been the fate of the Atletico Bilbao striker since he made his debut for the Black Stars in the September friendly game against Brazil.

The team need to find a way to involve their main striker as Inaki Williams has the goals Ghanaians need and it will be impossible for any team to win games when they don't play to the strength of their main man upfront.



Otto Addo's second-half touch



The Black Stars were in total control of the game after Andre Ayew's equalizer against Portugal but the team chemistry was disrupted by coach Otto Addo's substitution.



The decision to take out Mohammed Kudus who was the only ball carrier in the game went against team Ghana as the absence of the Ajax midfielder allowed the Portuguese to push more men upfront in the game.



Jordan Ayew's introduction was another disaster as the Crystal Palace striker gave the ball away in dangerous positions twice which resulted in Portugal's second and third goals.



Otto Addo needs to have a better second-half touch and correct his substitution errors against the Koreans.

