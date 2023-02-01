4-year-old Alexis makes history to become the youngest swimmer in the Ghana Swim League

Alexis Ewuraesi Smith

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

Alexis Ewuraesi Smith sets a national record to become the youngest swimmer in the country after the 4-year-old competed in the 2022/2023 season of the Ghana Swim League.

The Torpedo Swim Club athlete Alexis who took part in the Girls 50 LC Meter Freestyle on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp leapfrogs the standing record held by GH Dolphins swimmer, Nnenna Njoku, 5 years of age.



As a matter of fact, Nigerian Nnenna Njoku was the youngest swimmer during the Ghana Swim League Meet 2 in November 2022 until Saturday, January 28, 2022, when Alexis Smith the battle for Torpedo Swim Club to become Ghana’s youngest swimmer. Over 196 athletes are expected to compete in the Ghana Swim League and ranging from the age of 4 to 31.



Besides, Alexis is joined by her two siblings, 11 years old Amber Smith and 8 years old Andre Smith and all of them are part of the squad for the Torpedo Swim Club. Joined by her mother, Gina Appenteng who is super proud of her little girl, the family spoke to Ermines Onyema from Radio Windy Bay, a sports journalist for the Ghana Swim League at the GAF Sports Complex.

“I feel good,” says the young swimmer Alexis after being questioned by the sports journalist. “You can see clearly that I am a proud mum of these kids. These kids have been amazing, they make me so proud” the mother added.



Meanwhile, Alexis Smith will be looking forward to return to the swimming pool for action when the league bounces back for Meet 4 on February 25, 2023, likewise her two siblings, Andre and Amber.