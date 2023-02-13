41 players invited for Black Starlets camping to report to Prampram on Wednesday

Coach Karim Zito is the head coach of the Black Starlets

The head coach of the Ghana national U17 male team, Coach Karim Zito has invited 41 players for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The 41 players who are the first batch of players called to train for the Black Starlets are to report to camp on Wednesday, February 15.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement says the players were selected from a recent scouting exercise that took place across the 10 football regions of the country.



“The selected players will undergo training, screening and also play test matches as the top quality ones will be picked-out to form the nucleus of the next Black Starlets.

“In all, about one hundred and fifty players will have the opportunity to be observed by the U-17 Technical team led by Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Abdul Karim Zito.



“The first batch of players will report on Wednesday, February 15, whiles the second and third batches report on Monday, February 20 and Friday, February, 24, 2023, respectively,” a statement on the GFA website said on Monday.