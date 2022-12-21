$42m for Argentina, $9m for Ghana: Check out the prize monies for 2022 World Cup

Argentina are world champions

The Albiceleste of Argentina copped a staggering $42 million for winning the 2022 World Cup which was staged in Qatar.

Reports from multiple news outlets indicate Lionel Messi’s side earned their country the above-quoted amount of money after beating France to win the trophy on Sunday.



Argentina won their second trophy in 36 years after penalty shootout heroics from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.



Martinez saved a penalty to help Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to fulfil Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the World Cup.



The Les Bleus of France who came second in the tournament were $12million less richer compared to Argentina.



Morocco who became the first African country to finish fourth in the World Cup got $25million which is $2million less than third-placed Croatia.

All the teams that finished from 5th to 8th were given $17m whereas those that exited at the knockout stage had $14 million each.



Ghana and 15 countries who left the tournament after the group phase got $9million.



Here is how much each team gets for the 2022 World Cup



• Champions (Argentina): $42 million



• Runner-up (France): $30 million

• Third place: (Croatia): $27 million



• Fourth place: (Morocco): $25 million



• 5th-8th place (Netherlands, Brazil, Portugal and England): $17 million each



• 9th-16th place (U.S., Australia, Poland, Senegal, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland): $14 million each



• Group stage teams (Ecuador, Qatar, Iran, Wales, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Denmark, Germany, Costa Rica, Belgium, Canada, Cameroon, Serbia, Uruguay and Ghana): $9 million each