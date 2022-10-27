0
Menu
Sports

45 to battle in finals of HD+ Kids Armwrestling national championship on Saturday

HD+ Kids Armwrestling At 12.jpeg File photo of armwrestling contest

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

A total of 45 regional winners from Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi will battle it out in the national finals of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship at the Hathramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium this Saturday.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in August this year, partnered SES HD Plus Ghana to help create awareness on the sport, encouraging participation of all individuals especially in the juvenile level as mandated by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

After an exciting championship in the Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti Regions, the 45 finalists would take up the task to represent their various regions as they compete with other giants from different parts of the country.

The winners of the various categories would have the chance to be trained into the national Armwrestling team and receive cash prizes and goodies from the organisers of the championship.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, president of GAF was confident the Championship would produce lots of young talents who would tend to win more medals for Ghana at the international level starting with the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana.

He said this was an opportunity to unearth these young talents and urged them to give off their best as they compete in the final championship.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries