45TH MTN SWAG Awards: Full list of sports personalities honoured

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew was adjudged best male foreign footballer for 2019

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana, SWAG, yesterday, 10th October 2020 held the 45th edition of its annual awards ceremony at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The 2019 edition which was supposed to be held earlier was forced to be rescheduled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



SWAG in collaboration with MTN awarded sportsmen in their various categories for their outstanding performances.



The big winners were Jordan Ayew and Felix Annan, who won the best footballer of the year 2019, foreign and local respectively.



29-year-old Crystal Palace forward was adjudged best male foreign footballer of the year 2019 for his outstanding displays for the Eagles that saw him finish the season as Palace’s top scorer with 9-goals.



Ayew saw-off competition from Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey, who were all in contention for the award.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and captain, Felix Annan, was also crowned local footballer of the year 2019, beating off competition from Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso.



Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo also picked the Footballer of the Year (Women) after warding off competition from Grace Asantewaa and Jane Egyire.



Other winners



SWAG awarded the Sports Personality of the Year 2019 to Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe.



Female footballer, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, picked SWAG Prospect of the Year award.

Boxer Richard Commey also scooped the SWAG Professional Boxer of the Year award.



Ernest Opoku, Male Hockey Player of the Year.



Female Hockey Player of the Years, Elizabeth Opoku.



Athlete of the year (Male), Joseph Paul Amoah.



Athlete of the Year (Female), Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah.

SWAG Coach of the Year, Nii Otoo Larkyne of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation.



Abdul HayeeYartey, founder of Cheetah FC, SWAG Meritorious Award.



SWAG Top Three Federations For The Year 2019.