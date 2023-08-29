5 Black Stars players who are set to miss Central African Republic game

Ghana's Black Stars

The Black Stars are set to miss some key players in their last match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers on September 7.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Central African Republic in an all-important clash at the Baba Yara Stadium which would determine Ghana’s fate at the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton is expected to name Ghana’s squad for the match in the upcoming days.



However, he could be without the services of some key players who have been hit by injury and need more time to recover.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some Black Stars players set to miss the CAR match



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

The Freiburg midfielder seems to be have been forgotten in the national team as a result of his long layoff.



Kofi Kyereh got injured due to a cruciate ligament rupture in February and has since not returned to action.







The player has not played for Ghana after the 2022 World Cup.



Gideon Mensah





The Black Stars right-back got injured prior to the game against Angola but worked his way out to recover in time for the new season. However, Mensah had a bad start to the 2023/24 season in the French Ligue. The player got injured in AJ Auxerre’s first game of the season and has since not returned to action. His absence could be a big worry to the Black Stars in the game against CAR.



Jojo Wollacott







Wollacott also got injured in his debut game for Scottish side Hibernian. After just 18 minutes on the pitch, he had to be substituted due to the injury. The goalkeeper is expected to be out of action for around six weeks. Wollacott has not made any appearance for Ghana in September 2022 against Brazil in a friendly match.

Mohammed Salisu







The AS Monaco center-back is yet to make his debut for his new club due to a recurring injury that has kept him on the sidelines. Salisu got injured prior to Ghana’s game against Angola at Baba Yara and managed to return during the pre-season. However, it appears the player needs more time to fully recover from the injury and as such is a major doubt for Ghana’s game against CAR.



Abdul Salis Samed





The robust midfielder is the latest setback to have hit the Black stars. Salis Samed sustained an injury in the French Ligue 1 as RC Lens suffered a 3-1 defeat to PSG. He got injured after 45 minutes for the first time in many competitive matches. Salis Samed has become a regular in Ghana’s squad and his absence could be a big worry to the team’s midfield.



JNA/KPE