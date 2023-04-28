5 Ghanaian footballers likely to play in the Premier League next Season

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Some Ghanaian players who are having an incredible season have already had their names penciled by Premier League clubs ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window.

The players include Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Keven Danso, Abdul Salis Samed, and Majeed Ashimeru.



The aforementioned players have been remarkable for their respective clubs this season, making them the few Ghanaian players to attract interest from the Premier League.



Mohammed Kudus



Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus could land a big move in the summer with many European giants lining up for his signature.



Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are the three Premier League clubs who are also interested in the Ghanaian following his explosive season in the Dutch league.

Joseph Paintsil



Paintsil is having a remarkable campaign in the Belgian Pro League. He has popped up on the list of three Premier League clubs.



The Telegraph reports that Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, and Fulham have shown interest in the Ghanaian.



He has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Genk, making him the most productive African player in Europe beating, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.



Kevin Danso

Austria-born Ghanaian Keven Danso has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League.



According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio, the unnamed clubs are in a keen race for Danso's signature.



"Premier League clubs are entering the race to sign Kevin Danso in the summer after his excellent season at Lens. ???????????????? #transfers



"Discussions took place in England with his agents — following Italian & Spanish clubs' interests."



Kevin Danso has played every minute for Lens in the Ligue 1.

Abdul Salsi Abdul



Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has had an excellent season at Lens. Salis, in addition to his performance for Lens, he had an impressive performance at the World Cup.



The defensive midfielder is reportedly monitored by some premier league clubs and could land a deal in the summer.



Majeed Ashimeru



Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru was linked to a move to Burnley during the summer. He worked with current Burnley manager Vicent Kompany at Anderlecht, hence, reunion have been on the cards.

The interest could be rekindled in the summer after Burnley secured promotion to the Premier League.



