5 expatriate players who have been outstanding in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League

L-R Mukwala, Zeze, Ntamge, Aholou and Vital

The Ghana Premier League is not new to foreigners, especially players from other Africa countries as the top flight league in Ghana has seen players from the Eastern, Western and Central part of the continent. Even players from Asia and South America have travelled thousands of miles to play in Ghana.

Footballers from Brazil in South America, Japan in East Asia and neighbouring West African countries such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso and Mali while Uganda in East Africa and DR Congo and Cameroon in Central Africa, have all graced the Premier League with their dazzling skills and goal-scoring prowess.



Talk of Ivory Coast forward Ahmed Toure, formerly of Medeama and Asante Kotoko, South African midfielder Shaun October who played for Hearts of Oak, former Brazilian U-20 midfielder Fabio Gama, Burkinabe goalie Soulama Abdoulaye who played for both Hearts and Kotoko, among others.



Twenty-five foreigners registered to join various clubs ahead of the 2022-2023 Premier League, but with three games left to climax the campaign, GhanaWeb looks into five foreigners who have given fans a reason to smile and appreciate delightful football.



Steven Dese Mukwala



The Ugandan joined Asante Kotoko in August 2022 on a two-year deal from Uganda Revenue Authority, where he ended the 2021-2022 season as the league's second top scorer with 14 goals in 24 games. Mukwala was brought in to replace the departed Franck Mbella, who left to join Al Masry in Europe after talks to extend his stay fell through. Mukwala, in his first season, has been a delight to watch and an integral member of the Porcupine Warriors. He has fetched 11 goals in 28 matches for Kotoko.

Eric Serge Zeze



The nimble Ivorian box-to-box midfielder joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent on a three-year deal. The former Asec Mimosas skimmer has brought much stability to the midfield, forming a sweet partnership with Richmond Lamptey. He is a good passer of the ball, an excellent dribbler and has an eye for goal, making him one of the best in the league. In his debut campaign, he scored three times in 22 games for the Porcupine Warriors.



Linda Ntamge



The DR Congolese midfielder has been a livewire for Hearts of Oak since joining on a three-year contract from Dauphin Noir. Ntamge impressed during trials with the Phobians and scored in a few friendlies before making his debut against Samartex in January. The attacking midfielder operates with finesse, power and pace in midfield, with three goals in 19 games.



Jean Vital Ourega

The Ivorian midfielder returned to the Ghana Premier League on a two-year deal with Medeama in 2021, having previously featured for Karela United in 2018. In his second season with Medeama, the former TP Mazembe player has been a pivotal part of the Yellow Mauve lads, which has seen the Tarkwa-based club occupy the first spot on the league log. Vital is one of the high-performing defensive midfielders in the league.



Gael Aholou Avocevou



The Beninois forward joined Dreams FC ahead of the 2022/23 season and has settled well with the Dawu-based side. The left-footed center-forward has been outstanding in his first season, scoring three goals in 18 matches. His ability to take on defenders, pace and power to hold play makes him one of the best to grace the Ghana Premier League this season.



LSN/DO