5 goals, 2 defeats: The numbers behind Black Galaxies’ poor performance at CHAN 2022

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s hope of winning the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria was dashed on January 28, 2023, as the Black Galaxies exited the tournament after losing 2-0 to Niger in the quarterfinal.

Niger reached the last four of the tournament for the first time as Konadu Yiadom scored an own goal with Hainikoye scoring the second goal to stun the two-time finalist.

The Black Galaxies started their campaign at the tournament with a shocking 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the group stages. The team was, however able to bounce back from their shocking defeat to beat Sudan by 3-1 with goals from Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj to book qualification to the quarterfinals.

The Black Galaxies had a good preparation for the tournament with no defeat in 5 matches but failed to prove their might at the tournament.

Here are the numbers behind Black Galaxies' performance at CHAN 2023

Total matches - Three

Madagascar 2-1 Ghana – Group Stage

Ghana 3-1 Sudan – Group Stage

Niger 2-0 Ghana – Quarterfinal

The Black Galaxies lost two matches in the tournament to Madagascar and Niger.

The team conceded 5 goals in a total of three matches at the tournament.

The Black Galaxies scored 4 goals in the tournament.

Goal scorers: Augustine Agyapong, Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj

Aside from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh getting a red card, 6 other players got yellow cards.

