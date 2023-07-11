1
Menu
Sports

5 key points from Kurt Okraku’s speech at GFA Congress

Kurt Okraku 34 FA President Kurt Okraku

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association delivered a speech at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress held at the KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10.

The areas the speech touched on were grassroots development to administrative support, new policies on women’s football, and financial support.

However, it is uncertain if these initiatives could be achieved in the next three months as the next GFA elections will be held in October.

Also, some are of the view that he, they are campaign gimmicks seeking to retain power and continue his mandate.

GhanaWeb looks at five key points from the speech

Financial aid for match officials

The GFA will allocate $200,000 to support the payment of officiating fees at the regional level, emphasizing fair and competent refereeing in football matches, and also to enhance the ‘Catch Them Young Policy’.

Youth team support

Each Ghana Premier League club will receive GH₵50,000 to establish a youth team, fostering the development of young talents within the clubs. Also, each team will receive GH₵25,000 cedis if they feature two youth team players in not less than 15 games.

Discount for coaching for Ex-footballers

Former footballers who want to venture into coaching and acquire certificates will receive a package discount of 50% in payment from the Ghana Football Association which will encourage their professional development.

Investment in Colts’ football

A whopping amount of $100,000 dollars into Colt’s football. This money will serve as a means of buying football for our kids.

Support for Regional FA Chairpersons: Regional FA chairpersons will receive pickups to enhance their mobility and administrative capacities, enabling them to serve their regions more effectively. Also, the Regional FA chairperson will receive a monthly allowance of GH₵ 4,000, while vice chairs will receive GH₵ 1,500, for their immense contributions to the football administration. at the regional level.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Related Articles: