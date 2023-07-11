5 key points from Kurt Okraku’s speech at GFA Congress

FA President Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association delivered a speech at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress held at the KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10.

The areas the speech touched on were grassroots development to administrative support, new policies on women’s football, and financial support.



However, it is uncertain if these initiatives could be achieved in the next three months as the next GFA elections will be held in October.



Also, some are of the view that he, they are campaign gimmicks seeking to retain power and continue his mandate.



GhanaWeb looks at five key points from the speech



Financial aid for match officials

The GFA will allocate $200,000 to support the payment of officiating fees at the regional level, emphasizing fair and competent refereeing in football matches, and also to enhance the ‘Catch Them Young Policy’.



Youth team support



Each Ghana Premier League club will receive GH₵50,000 to establish a youth team, fostering the development of young talents within the clubs. Also, each team will receive GH₵25,000 cedis if they feature two youth team players in not less than 15 games.



Discount for coaching for Ex-footballers



Former footballers who want to venture into coaching and acquire certificates will receive a package discount of 50% in payment from the Ghana Football Association which will encourage their professional development.

Investment in Colts’ football



A whopping amount of $100,000 dollars into Colt’s football. This money will serve as a means of buying football for our kids.



Support for Regional FA Chairpersons: Regional FA chairpersons will receive pickups to enhance their mobility and administrative capacities, enabling them to serve their regions more effectively. Also, the Regional FA chairperson will receive a monthly allowance of GH₵ 4,000, while vice chairs will receive GH₵ 1,500, for their immense contributions to the football administration. at the regional level.



