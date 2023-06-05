5 teenagers who thrilled fans in 2022/23 Ghana Premier League

from L-R: Clinton, Nurudeen, Abass, Mezack and Stephan

With just a game to climax the season, the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League has had its own twist and turns with regards to officiating, acts of hooliganism and competitiveness.

However, we can't write off the thrills, goals, celebrations and defeats that come with sorrow as fans are forced to leave the match venues unhappy.



The competition has always seen promising teenagers who prove their worth and take the fans, coaches and football administrators by surprise and this season was not any different.



Ghanaweb looks at 5 enterprising teenagers who set the season ablaze with their unique play.



Clinton Duodu



The Bechem United utility player is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the league. At age 18, Clinton provides a lot of options upfront where he operates from the left-wing, right-wing and can also play as a second striker.



He made his debut in the 2020/21 season and has since been an integral member for the Hunters. He had made 23 appearances in the ongoing campaign and has contributed to six goals, scored three and assisted three. Abudail Nurudeen

The 18-year-old center-back has been outstanding for the yellow and mauve lads, having been ever present in the heart of defense. Nurudeen has formed a solid partnership with the experienced Vincent Atingah which has the duo concede less goals.



His ability to control the game, timely tackles and interventions make him one of the best in his role, having made 28 appearances with three goals to his credit. Abass Samari Salifu



Since joining Accra Lions in 2021 from division-one league side, Young Apostles, Salifu gained prominence in the league after scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists between January and March, earning him the GPL Player of the Month for Febreuary.



Salifu, 18, plays as a central midfielder and can operates from the number 10 role in most cases. He has made 27 appearances for the Accra Lions, making him the midfielder with most goals. Salifu has finesse, ability to read the game and make the best out of it in difficult moments. Mezack Afriyie



Mezack is very new to the Ghana Premier League but settled well with Berekum Chelsea in the first round before departing Ghana for Belgium in April. The 19-year-old forward has scored 12 goals, one assist in 22 games for the Berekum Chelsea.



Quite unusual for a player to explode in his first season from a lower-tier side but the narrative has taken a different twist as Mezack left Ghana as the fourth top scorer. His strength, power and shooting abilities has made him a top forward for most defenders to handle.

Stephan Diyou



The 19-year-old forward has been one of the top performances for Nsoatreman Football Club in his debut campaign season.



With 3 goals to his credit in 26 games, Stephan continues to show his prowess in front of goal with his mobility, pace and skill which makes him one of the finest to watch this season.



LSN/KPE