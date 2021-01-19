5 things learnt from GPL matchday nine

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Matchday nine of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League was honoured across all match centres in Ghana with Diawusie Taylor's performance against Berekum Chelsea being the most discussed subject in the media space today.

Accra Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs, Accra Great Olympics, Karela United, and Aduana Stars were the winners of matchday eight.



Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku kept on with his impressive start to the Ghana Premier League by getting a point for the Porcupine Warriors at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



GhanaWeb looks at 5 things we learned from this weekend's round of matches.



Yaw Preko got his first win



Newly-appointed head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw Preko had his first win in charge of the Dade Boys after beating Inter Allies away from home.



The Accra-based club won the game 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium after a brace from the penalty spot by Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



Yaw Preko dedicated his win to coach Annor Walker who is battling an unknown illness.

The battle of strikers:



This weekend's round of matches was the weekend for the strikers who are fighting for the top scorer award.



Diawisie Taylor, Daniel Lomotey, Kwame Opoku, Yahaya Mohammed, and Accra Hearts of Oak's Victor Aidoo were all on the score sheet.



Diawusie Taylor had a brace against Berekum Chelsea while the others had a goal each to their name.



Below is the top scorer chat after matchday nine



Diawisie Taylor (Karela United) – 8



Daniel Lomotey (WAFA) – 8

Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko) – 6



Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars) – 5



Victor Aidoo (Hearts of Oak) – 4



Kwame Boateng (Karela United) – 4



Kwame Peprah (King Faisal) – 4



Lack of consistency:



The inconsistency of the majority of the clubs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League showed on matchday nine.

Legon Cities couldn't build on the momentum they got after beating WAFA by a lone goal on matchday eight at the Accra Sports Stadium as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa.



Dreams FC also did the same as they drew 1-1 with Bechem United following their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday eight.



Accra Hearts of Oak secured a 2-0 victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders but the question on the lip of a number of pundits is if they can win their next game or they will drop points again like they have been doing in their previous game.



Daniel Lomotey played his last game:



Join leading top scorer, Daniel Lomotey ended his journey in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League for WAFA with a goal against Asante Kotoko.



His goal was however canceled by Kwame Poku in the second half to share the points between Asante Kotoko and WAFA.



He will be best remembered for his brace against Medeama SC in the nine-goal thriller at Sogakope.

He was reported to have arrived in Tunisia on the morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, to sing for AS Soliman.



Only one goalless game:



Out of the nine games that were played over the weekend, only one game ended with a goal.



Medeama and Ashantigold both couldn't find the back of the net after 90 minutes of action at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



21 goals were scored from the other eight games combined.