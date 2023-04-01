0
Menu
Sports

50 persons receive training in basic fitness course

Sports College Nsa Some of the participants during the training

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: Ken Odeng Adade, Contributor

The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba has trained 50 instructors in Basic Fitness to help accelerate physical well-being and fitness among communities.

The weeklong Basic Fitness Course in collaboration with National Sports for All Association (NASFAG) was held under the theme Get Fit.

Participants were drawn from keep fit clubs, gym instructors, national federations, and individuals.

Closing the program, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, commended the participants for signing up to the course.

He appealed to them to make good use of the knowledge acquired to train the community, members of their gym and help spread healthy living to reduce risks of illness.

He took participants through the concepts of wellness, Health and Physical fitness, meaning of different components of physical fitness (health related), measuring the health-related components of physical fitness (theory and practical), principles of Exercise prescription and Planning a Fitness programme.

Acting Director for the NSC, Mr. Noah Bukari expressed his appreciation to the MOYS for their continuous support to the NSC’s programs.

He gave an assurance that the NSC would continue to walk the path of training to ensure the sector is equipped with competent human resources.

He encouraged participants to go out with the knowledge acquired to make the required change in the Sports sector.

Mr George Owusu Ansah, President of NASFAG, assured that his outfit would continue to collaborate with the NSA to train more individuals and also come up with advanced courses for existing instructors.

Source: Ken Odeng Adade, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha