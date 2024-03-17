56 players from 20 countries participate in the third edition of Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament

Group photo of participants

56 players from 20 countries participate in third edition of Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament

The Accra Lawn Tennis Club witnessed hosted the third edition of the Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament from March 12 to 14, 2024.



A total of 56 players from 20 countries participated in the tournament showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of the global tennis community.



Representatives from powerhouse tennis nations like South Africa, US, Japan and India, converged in Accra to compete for honours.



Men and women alike took to the courts, demonstrating their passion for the sport and their commitment to fostering international camaraderie through tennis.



Grant Weber, President of the Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber, highlighted during the event's launch on March 12, 2024, that, "The purpose of the challenge is bringing together the international business community.”



He added “We opened the Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament for the third time now. The aim is to bring together the international business community, and diplomatic corp.

“We have 56 players from 20 different countries both men and women. The countries that are competing the most are the Americans, the Indians and the Ghanaian team. Those are the strongest groups.”



Throughout the three-day event, spectators were treated to matches that showcased the talents of players from around the globe.



The final match played on March 14, 2024, between Team USA and Japan, saw the Americans emerging as champions.



The Rainbow Nations Challenge brand has expanded to include a running club that holds a monthly time trial focused on health and well-being. The third sporting event under the Rainbow Nations Challenge brand is the fast-growing sport of Padel tennis.



The Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber extends its gratitude to all the sponsors who supported them in putting this tournament together. Their support has allowed the Chamber to host such a successful and vibrant event for so many people from diverse backgrounds.