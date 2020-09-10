Sports News

6 Ghanaian players to feature in the EPL next season

The six Ghanaian players in the English Premier League

It is an immense feeling of pride as six Ghanaians seek to undertake another adventure in the English Premier League.

For varying reasons, they will all not get an enormous number of minutes under their belt, but it is certainly a good feeling.



There are some names that are already taking the League by storm but there is also the new kid on the block – Mohammed Salisu.



The new season promises new challenges, new mountains to climb and a fresh challenge for some.



Currently there are six Ghanaian players in the Premier League: Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and, of course, the new kid, Mohammed Salisu.



Daniel Amartey







After nearly two years of absence from football due to injury, Daniel Amartey is back.



He announced his return with a goal in Leicester’s pre-season game against Blackburn Rovers.



It was a fine all round performance that drew praise from his manager Brendan Rodgers, who hopes Amartey gets more playing time.



“I’m pleased for the likes of Daniel Amartey coming back, in his first game in a long time,” he told the club’s website.

In the same vein, he passed a comment many have linked it to Daniel Amartey.



“I think before the end of the window shuts, it will be an opportunity for a number of them to get out and get games because they need to play if they’re going to improve under pressure. If they’re not going to be here, that is”.



We expect to see Amartey put up a fight to secure a place in the Foxes team.



Jeffery Schlupp







Jeffery Schlupp recently signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace but his time at the Selhurst Park has been start and stop mostly.



However, the club still retain faith in him and this will continue for the coming season.



The Ghanaian bagged 3 goals in 17 games even though he was not fully fit last season.



This time round, Schlupp will be hoping to put up a consistent performance to cement a place in the team.



Jordan Ayew





Let’s not forget Ghana’s standout performer in the Premier League in the last campaign.



Crystal Palace’s best player last season, Jordan gives a genuine reason to be excited about the coming season.



In an interview with 3Sports in the off season, Jordan said he will do all that he can to ensure he makes Ghana proud.



“Whenever I step on the pitch, I’ll give my best every week, I’ll give out 100% and even 120%, I’ll make sure I kill myself on the pitch each weekend,” he said.



“I’ll do everything right to make everyone proud, Every Ghanaian or African is watching the Premier League to see me play and it is my obligation to give my best week-in-week-out.”



Mohammed Salisu







Mohammed Salisu is Southampton’s latest acquisition.



He was signed from Real Valladolid on a four-year-deal and adds to the Ghanaian contingent in England.

There’s a real belief that he could be a success in the English top flight. Although young, the aura around Salisu is one of promise.



In a Southampton side that boasts really good players, Salisu can only march to the top.



Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Salisu will be an instant hit in the top flight league.



“He is young and has a great amount of potential, but he is also someone who has the qualities to come in and help the team as soon as he is up to speed with our way of playing.



“Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well,” Hasenhuttl added.



Christian Atsu







One Ghanaian is almost forgotten. His performances have taken a huge dip and there’s little assurance he can rise to the top again. But take nothing away from Atsu.



He has what it takes to arrest a place in Newcastle’s first team and hopefully he gives us just that.



He made 19 appearances for Newcastle in the first half of the season but after the league resumed from a break due to Covid-19.

Atsu was mostly on the bench because of injuries and so with his time in the physio room limited lately, we can imagine a return to top form.



Baba Rahman







Most people will overlook Baba Rahman when talking about Ghanaians in the Premier League and rightly so.



He has enjoyed very little gametime in the blue shirt since his signing in 2015.



Injuries and loan spells have reduced his opportunities to star in the Chelsea side and with Frank Lampard acquiring Ben Chilwell to boost his options in left back, Rahman has a massive fight on his hands to convince the Chelsea hierarchy of his worth.



Hopefully there is a shocking twist in this adventure at Stamford Bridge.

