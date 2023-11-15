60% draws and 20% losses: Koopman's performance stats that earned him sack at Hearts

Koopman lasted only three months out of his two-year contract

Ahead of the 2023/24 football campaign season, Accra Hearts of Oak appointed Dutch trainer, Martin Koopman as head coach for a two-year period.

However, in a little over three months after his appointment, the 67-year-old has been sacked in what the club describes as a “mutual agreement.”



His dismissal as head coach stems from the performance of Hearts in the premier league.



Currently sitting at 11th position on the league log, the 21-time winners have had their season kick off to an abysmal start that threatens their fortunes.



Out of 10 matches managed by Koopman, the team managed six draws, two losses and two wins.



This puts his statistics at 20% in terms of wins, 60% draws and 20% losses.



In a statement announcing his departure, the club said the decision formed part of a “grand aim of restructuring the technical team” as it continues the season.

Meanwhile, assistant coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru has been named interim coach of the club.



GA/SARA



