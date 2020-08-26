Sports News

6000 footballs for grassroots: Juvenile clubs plead for ashlid footballs

GFA is set to distribute balls to colts clubs

Juvenile clubs in Ghana have implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give them more of ashlid footballs than other brands.

The Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku earlier this month, revealed that the FA, as part of developing grassroots football, has approved an amount of $100,000 to purchase 6,000 footballs for grassroots development via the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.



He said these footballs will be distributed to the 10 Regional Football Associations for use at Juvenile League game centers, Women’s Division One Clubs, Second and Third Division Clubs and the Juvenile U-17 inter club champions league.



The clubs have lauded the Ghana FA’s initiative since purchasing of footballs by these self-financed juvenile clubs has become burden on them for the past years.



But in our interactions with some of the clubs, they have appealed to the Ghana FA to give them ashlid footballs since they believe they are quality and long lasting.

Some of administrators of the juvenile clubs told Kyfilla.com that, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku, in one of his campaign visits disbursed the qualities of ashlid footballs and even affirmed that it’s the best for juvenile games.



Based on the assertions of Kurt Okraku, the clubs want half of the promised 6,000 footballs to come from ashlid.



“We are only pleading to the GFA to give us ashlid footballs because they are the best…. Kurt Okraku even said that in his campaign and we want at least half of the promised 6,000 footballs from ashlid”, most of the club administrators told Kyfilla.com.



Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have had a feel of ashlid footballs after receiving donations of ashlid brand of footballs from philanthropics.

