7 facts about new Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Dutch coach, Martin Koopman

As Ghana's oldest football club, Hearts of Oak, gears up for the new season, they have welcomed an addition to their coaching staff in the person of Dutch coach Martin Koopman.

Here are five key facts that shed light on the journey and credentials of their newly-appointed head coach



1. Experience and Age: Martin Koopman, aged 67, hails from the Netherlands, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role with Hearts of Oak.



2. Playing Career: Koopman's roots lie in being a defender during his playing days in the Netherlands. He represented clubs like FC Twente, Go Ahead Eagles, and SC Cambuur.



3. Coaching Journey: Starting his coaching career in 1989, Martin has carved a path through Dutch football. He held prominent positions, including head coach of FC Den Bosch and Roda JC, as well as serving as an assistant at FC Groningen.



4. International and Club Management: Beyond Dutch football, Koopman has ventured into international and club management. He guided Al Nasr in Saudi Arabia and took the reigns of Aruba's national team. His most recent role was as the head coach of the Maldives national team.

5. Notable Achievement: One of his career highlights was leading FC Den Bosch to victory in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.



6. Experience in Ghana: Between 2012 to 2014 Koopman played a crucial role in player development as the Scouting Coordinator for Red Bull Ghana, which later transformed into WAFA.



7. Career Statistics: According to Soccerway statistics, Koopman boasts a 36.48% winning record in his involvement in 159 matches, achieving 58 wins, 33 draws, and 68 defeats.



Win Percentage: 36.48%



Draw Percentage: 20.75%

Defeat Percentage: 42.77%



JNA/KPE



