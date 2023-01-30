75% of Black Galaxies players are over 35 - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe claims after CHAN elimination

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has blamed age cheating for the Black Galaxies' inability to compete at the ongoing African Nations Tournament (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals.



The Galaxies didn't impress in any of their three games in the tournament and Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has claimed that the aged legs of majority of the players is the reason for their poor display.



The Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member claimed that over 75 percent of the Black Galaxies players are over 35 years, thus were outrun by their opponents in all of the games.



"I can say that our biggest problem is age cheating. We have been doing it for years and we are now seeing the effect. Modern football is about speed and stamina and the younger ones are those who can do that."

"75 percent of our players are definitely 35 years plus. I'm telling you and we can verify that using the MRI scan. They look even old if you look at them in the face."



"Look at the various countries who participated in the tournament, even in our game against Niger we looked older than them and it showed in the performance. Let's look at this age of cheating carefully and put a stop to it," he added in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



In three games at the 2022 CHAN, Ghana lost 2-1 to Madagascar, 2-0 to Niger and defeated Sudan 3-1.