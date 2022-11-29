8 records set by Black Stars after 3-2 win over South Korea at the World Cup

Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana set new records after their 3-2 win over South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 29, 2022.

It was the first of many for the Black Stars, as two goals from Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu were enough to overcome Cho Gue-Sung’s two goals for South Korea.



Although the win does not certainly give the Black Stars a surety of qualification, however, it has given them an upper hand going into their final group match against Uruguay.



Here are the records set by Ghana after win over South Korea at the World Cup



First win for a Ghanaian coach



Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea was the first win for not only a Ghanaian coach at the World Cup but also Coach Otto Addo’s first-ever win at the tournament.

Although Kwesi Appiah was the first Ghanaian coach to be at the World Cup, he never won a game at the 2014 World Cup. Four of Ghana’s previous wins were under Ratomir Djokovic and Milovan Rajevac.



First goal scored by a Ghanaian defender



Mohammed Salisu’s goal against South Korea made him the first Ghanaian defender to score a goal at the World Cup. Ghana’s previous goals at the World Cup were scored by midfielders and strikers. Salisu scored the opener for Ghana with a header against South Korea.



First time Ghana scored 3 goals



The match against South Korea was also the first time Ghana had ever scored three goals in a match at the World Cup. Prior to this game, the highest goal scored in a match was two; however, the Black Stars were able to break the jinx and scored their first three goals in a match. Senegal, Morocco, and Ghana have now scored three goals in their second round of matches at the tournament.

First 2 goals scored by a Ghanaian



Kudus' brace in the match also made him the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a match at the World Cup. He also became the youngest African player after Ahmed Musa of Nigeria to net a brace in a match at the Mundial.



First player to score 2 goals against Ghana



Cho Gue-Sung also broke the record of being the first player to score two goals against Ghana at the World Cup. Never in the history of the World Cup has any player scored two goals against Ghana. Not even the great Ronaldo of Brazil or Portugal or Andre Pirlo was able to do that. However, the Korean player scored two headers against Ghana to become the first to score a brace against Ghana.



Record for most passes for a goal

Kudus first goal against South Korea was the result of a long streak of passes leading to a goal for Ghana at the World Cup. Up to 31 unintercepted passes led to Kudus’ first goal in the game. Andre Ayew’s goal against the USA in 2014 held the previous record of 14 passes leading to a goal for Ghana.



7 goals in 7 matches for Ghana



Since June 26, 2010, Ghana has scored a goal in each of its matches at the World Cup. The last time Ghana failed to score a goal at the World Cup was in a match against Germany. Ghana has so far scored 10 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches at the World Cup. This is the longest goal streak for the Black Stars at the Mundial.







Unbeaten in 2nd group matches

Never in Ghana’s history has the country lost a match in their second group match at the World Cup. The Black Stars beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in 2006, drew against Australia in 2010, and also drew 2-2 against Germany in 2014. Ghana's unbeaten run in the second round of World Cup group stage matches continued with a convincing win over South Korea at the Education City Stadium.



