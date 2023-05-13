8 top players who played for one club throughout their careers

Former AC Mlian captain Maldini (L) and AS Roma captain Totti(R)

One of the most exciting periods of the football cycle is transfer windows. Be it the summer or winter window, the transfer period often fills football fans with so much excitement and content to feast on.

The furor around transfer windows is because it is the period where footballers show their ambition and career plans by changing clubs.



The movements are either influenced by money, quest of playing time, change of environment and country, or meeting just a sheer desire for a new experience.



Interestingly, however, there are some footballers who never experienced the thrills of transfer moves as they, throughout their careers played for just one.



These footballers, who are tagged 'one club men' are often adored by supporters of their respective clubs for remaining dedicated and committed to them.



Below are 8 players who never changed clubs in their careers



Paolo Maldini



Paolo Maldini is considered one of the best defenders of all time. The former Italy international spent his whole club career, playing for AC Milan.



He spent 25 years at Milan winning every trophy available. He won a total of 23 trophies with AC Milan.

Maldini made his debut in 1984 and played his final game in a 2-0 win over Fiorentina on May 31, 2009.



Francesco Totti



Former AS Roma skipper Francesco Totti nicknamed Mr. Roma, spent all his 28 years of club career at the Stadio Olimpico.



He won five trophies, ending his career with no European title.



Ryan Giggs



Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs played for Man United for 28 years. He joined the academy in 1987 from rival club Manchester City.



The former Welsh international got promoted in 1990 and played his final game in 2014.



He is one of the most decorated players in football history with 34 trophies. He won every trophy at club level.

Carlos Puyol



Carlos Puyol is one of the many talents produced by Barcelona's academy, La Masia. Puyol was promoted to the first team in 1999.



He made his debut in a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid. He went on to spend 15 years at the club before retiring in 2014.



Puyol won 18 trophies at Barcelona, including leading the team to win a sextuple in 2009.



Tony Adams



Toy Adams spent 18 years at Arsenal after he got promoted from the academy in 1983.



He is regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. He won 13 trophies at Arsenal.



He closed his footballer chapter in 2002.

Franco Baresi



Italian great, Franco Baresi played for AC Milan in his whole club football career. He spent 20 years at the San Siro.



Baresi was an academy graduate who made his first team debut in 1982. Played his last game in 1994 to end his two decades of professional career.



Baresi won 20 titles at AC Milan.



Paul Scholes



Manchester United legend enjoyed two spells at Manchester United. After coming through the academy in 1993, Scholes played for 18 years when he announced his retirement in 2011.



Scholes returned from retirement to play a season more in 2012 after he felt he had some football left in him.



He won 25 trophies in his club career.

Gary Neville



Former English international, Gary Neville spent his club career at Manchester United.



The Man United legend played for the Reds for two decades after gaining promotion from the Acadamy in 1992.



He won 21 titles in his career.



EE/KPE