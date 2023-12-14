8-year-old Theresa Arthur makes history by running 1,500m race at Effutu Municipal athletics

Theresa Arthur

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

Theresa Arthur, an 8-year-old class two girl at Essuekyir Methodist Primary School in the Effutu Municipality of Central Region defied the odds after taking part in a 1,500m race in the just-ended 15th Annual Athletics Championship within the municipality on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Theresa, born on December 20, 2014, in Essuekyir right in Winneba, took the town by storm after she was spotted in the race that had over 20 female athletes, becoming the youngest pupil to take part in the 3-day athletics fiesta out of 1,200 athletes; 600 by way of males and 600 females.



Besides, Theresa Arthur, having run for her school, was placed tenth out of about 20 female athletes for the primary school category and this has made her the second youngest Ghanaian ever to run in a competitive race at age eight. Theresa is now behind Nayram Ama Aryee, a 7- 7-year-old basic four pupil of Ativuta Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region who took part in the girls’ inter-schools cross country race.



Theresa’s parents, Fredrick Arthur and Francisca Bentil Arthur are proud of their daughter. She has three siblings.



Speaking to Ermines Onyema on Windy Sports Lane, 98.3FM in Winneba, Theresa said, “I want to become a soldier in the future” when asked what her dream career was.

Nonetheless, “Theresa has the ambition to be one of the best athletes in the world” according to her coaches Frank Quansah, ⁠Bright Gyasi, and Thomas Morrison all of Essuekyir Methodist Primary School.



In the interview, the father of Theresa told Radio Windy Bay, “I was once an athlete and it was my wish to go far. However, certain things prevented me and today, I am happy that my daughter has started this and I am ever ready to support her,” he said.



Meanwhile, Don Bosco “A” won the JHS Athletics category with 183 points, M/A JHS came second with 116 points, and UNIPRA South “A and B” finished third with 93 points.



In the Primary School category, UNIPRA South “D” emerged first with 95 points, Winneba Rurals came second with 89 points and Osubonpanyin/Ateitu settled for the third spot with 68 points.