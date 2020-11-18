8th Babolat Tema tennis ends in grand style

The Mixed Doubles Category was won by Wicki Reto and Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe

Source: Babolat Tennis

The 8th edition of the biggest tennis doubles event in Ghana, Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open came to an end in a grand style on Sunday, 15th November 2020.

The tournament themed “Love All Tennis for Peace” was climaxed with a colourful closing ceremony that took place at the TOR Clubhouse.



Since 2013, organizers of Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open, Baboo Sports, have among other things created a platform to unearth talents for the Junior National teams. A pleasant recall was when Ghana’s gold-winning team at the 2015 African Games Tennis used the 2015 Babolat Tema Doubles Open as prepping grounds.



This year’s tournament saw the introduction of the wheelchair tennis doubles category, for the first time in the competition. The Wheelchair tennis doubles category was one of the new initiatives by organizers this year, in a quest to achieve Baboo's goal of making Tennis in Ghana all-inclusive while helping to develop and promote Wheelchair tennis in Ghana. Bernard Tagoe and Isaac Yawson emerged as winners of the Wheelchair category, beating Abdullar Sufu and Abdul Razak Nuhu in the final.



In the Mixed Doubles Category, Favorites; Wicki Reto and Yvonne Bruce- Tagoe maintained their consistency throughout the tournament, before producing a masterclass to clinch gold, ahead of Faustina Tagoe and David Naawu.



David Kisseh and debutant Ato Debordes knocked out Paa Kofi Grant and Nartey Isaac in the final to win the veterans duel in the above 50s Men’s category.

The young talented duo of Desmond Ayaaba and Emmanuel Antwi were phenomenal on the day as they clinched the U18 Boys title from Eric and Bright Nertey.



In the Social 1 category (category designed for the person who play tennis as a hobby), Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford narrowly beat Seth Mingle and Prince Ablorh in final, while Y. Akotwa and Okang were at their best when they came up against Agyeman and Zweness.



Ghana’s number 1 seed in the ladies singles, Yvonne Tagoe also clinched her second title on the day after winning the ladies doubles with Naa Mckorley . Yvonne and Yamak flourished with a blend of experience and well-harnessed techniques helped them overcome Tracy Ampah and Augustina Yamak.



It took a tie-breaker to crown Johnson Acquah and Roland Tottimeh champions in the Professionals category, after a difficult encounter with Frederick Mbano and Jeff Bagerbaseh.



Winners in each category were awarded a trophy, a piece of the latest Babolat racket, Babolat bag, a pair of Babolat shoes, apparel, and a one-month gym assessment.

Runners up were given the same prizes except for a trophy.



Speaking at the sideline of the event, Ghana Tennis Federation Board Member, Mr Jesse Ato Desbordes stated that tournaments like this (Babolat Tema Tennis Doubles) are bringing Ghana Tennis to the limelight.



“Tennis in Ghana is coming up gradually, in the past, it used to be in the shadow, but tournaments like this and others that are coming up we are bringing Ghana tennis into the limelight. With time we will be able to solve any problems we are facing.”



The Babolat Tema Tennis doubles, over the years has served as a platform to unearth tennis talents and project the image of the game in Ghana.

