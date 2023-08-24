9 ex-Medeama players visit Ghana's ambassador to Malta ahead of Sirens FC adventure

The players in a group photo with embassy officials

Nine former Medeama players have paid a working visit to Ghana's ambassador to Malta, Barbara Akuokor Benisa, as they begin their careers at top-flight side Sirens FC.

The Ghanaian diplomat encouraged the football stars to jump to the opportunity and improve their careers.



She thanked the players for paying her a visit and promised to reciprocate same in the course of their stay in Malta.



The 9 players have signed professional contracts Maltese top-flight side Sirens FC to begin their European adventures.



Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar have joined the side after completing formalities.

Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players who have left the club for Europe.



Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng and Joshua Agyemang have signed a one-year loan deal while the remaining SIX players have put pen to paper on a permanent contract.



The players are expected to begin their journeys in Europe in a historic move by the club.



Both Medeama and Sirens have agreed an undisclosed terms of contracts for the 9 players.