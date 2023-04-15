1
9-man Ghana beat Spain 3-2 in UEFA Under-16 tournament

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Black Starlet recorded their second victory in the ongoing UEFA U-16 tournament in Serbia after beating Spain 3-2.

The Ghana U-17 team who ended the game with nine men after two red cards stagged a successful fightback from 2-1 down to win the game 3-2.

Benjamin Tsivanyo had a brace before Peter Hammond scored the winner to secure the maximum three points for Ghana in the ongoing tournament.

The Black Starlets will now battle Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18 after beating Spain and Serbia in their opening two games.

The tournament aims to give the young players the needed exposure and platform to develop.

The team with the highest points will be crowned winners of the competition.

JE/KPE

