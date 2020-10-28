9-year-old boy develops architectural model of Axim Sports Complex

Desmond Amonuu by his architectural model of Axim Sports Complex

A talented 9-year-old boy who resides at Lower Axim (Bol)fo Aledze) in the Western Region of Ghana has developed an architectural model of Axim Sports Complex.

Desmond Amonuu who is a pupil of the Anglican school in Axim used waste materials from wood and plastic to mould an architectural impression of the sports complex which is located in his town.



Although the first phase of the Axim Sports Complex is yet to be completed and commissioned, the young boy from Lower Axim has showcased his talent to the world.



The boy who is blessed with gifted hands has managed to create a replica of the entire complex which has a green carpet depicting the football turf with demarcated lines.



Desmond's architectural model also has a tartan track, spectator and a scoreboard made from a damaged phone screen.

Known by his peers as Lil Dessy Art, the 9-year-old has broken the internet with his architectural model of the Axim Sports Complex.



The construction of the Axim Sports Complex forms part of government's efforts to provide multi-purpose youth centres in Ghana across the ten Regions.



