A.C Reggiana defender Bright Gyamfi ruled out for two weeks with injury

Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi has been ruled out for two weeks with an injury.

The A.C Regianna defender suffered an injury in their Serie B clash against Lecce, after he was stretched off after just 22 minutes.



It was feared the injury was a serious one and could be out for a longer spell.



But after tests, the 24-year-old will be missing three games within a fifteen-day period.

Gyamfi joined A.C Regianna in the summer transfer window from Benevento and has since been a key member of the team.



His absence is a huge blow for manager Massimiliano Alvini, as Regianna face tough oppositions in AC Monza and Cosenza in the coming weeks.