A Kotoko fan brought his son to be sacrificed for us to win games - Rev. Osei Kofi reveals

Ghana legend, Rev. Osei Kofi

Asante Kotoko legend, Rev. Osei Kofi has made a shocking revelation that seems to affirm the popular belief that the club is a 'mini god' in the Ashanti Kingdom and, therefore must be served and worshiped by all those who associate themselves with it.

Asante Kotoko, the record holders of the Ghana Premier League celebrated their 85th anniversary yesterday, August 31, 2020.



Joining the entire Porcupine family in celebrating the club's 85th anniversary, Osei Kofi gave a narration of an incident that changed his mentality and behavior towards the club and the fans during his playing days



Read his narration below:



Anyone who will come to Kotoko, the advice is to come and serve rather than coming to make a fortune because if you serve well, you will get the wealth you desire.

I remember we lost about three successive games during my time with Kotoko and one supporter who was a huge admirer of me and Wilberforce Mfum approached us.



He came to insult us as to why we will be there for other clubs to come and disgrace Kotoko. We intentionally told him that we are not the cause but we've gone to seek spiritual help and we've been told to perform a human sacrifice before the club can start winning games.



The man went away and came back after three days with his son and asked us to use his son for the sacrifice so the club can start winning games again, Rev. Osei Kofi said on Accra based Angel FM.

