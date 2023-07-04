A Lonely Journey

File photo

(Poem Reflection on Bereavement)

Life comes and goes as if it never was.



It never takes long to realise what's even worse.



Many morn



But soon, get gone.



A reality that births your new dawn.



True to heart, and for a moment, many shall commiserate

But your pain none can imitate.



Others may contribute money



But death and its pain is a singular journey.



Your pain is your pain.



Your wail is your wail.



Know you are not the first

To walk this test.



Neither will you be the last.



So cry fast



And don't get torn



For life, still moves on.