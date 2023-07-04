A Lonely Journey

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: senyo k. hosi
(Poem Reflection on Bereavement)
Life comes and goes as if it never was.
It never takes long to realise what's even worse.
Many morn
But soon, get gone.
A reality that births your new dawn.
True to heart, and for a moment, many shall commiserate
But your pain none can imitate.
Others may contribute money
But death and its pain is a singular journey.
Your pain is your pain.
Your wail is your wail.
Know you are not the first
To walk this test.
Neither will you be the last.
So cry fast
And don't get torn
For life, still moves on.
Source: senyo k. hosi
WATCH TWI NEWS