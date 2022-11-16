A million dollars! - Kwame Sefa shocked by alleged amount spent on every Black Stars game

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo's program

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo's program could not believe the allegation by his colleague, Dan Kwaku Yeboah that the government spends $1million on every Black Stars game.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah claimed during a panel discussion on Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that every Black Stars game costs Ghanaians a million dollars.



Kwaku Yeboah was bemoaning what he views to be the profligacy and mismanagement of funds on the Black Stars.



He noted worryingly that the wastefulness is to be blamed for the failure of the country to channel funds from the World Cup into major projects.



“We’ve been told by the ministry that we spend $1million on every Black Stars game. The ministry says we spend $1million on every Black Stars game,” he said.



A gobsmacked Sefa Kayi retorted in disbelief “a million dollars a game? Do you know what a million dollars is? I don’t want to believe it. It has shocked me.”.

On the same show, Dan Kwaku Yeboah lamented the inclusion of Reading defender Baba Rahman in the Black Stars.



He asserted that the left-back is in the squad due to his association with GFA boss, Kurk Okraku, and not because he merits a call-up.



Coach Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022 announced a 26-man squad for the tournament which will be held in Qatar.



The team had some new faces as well as some old faces led by skipper Andre Dede, his deputy Thomas Partey and his brother, Jordan Ayew.



Ghana will begin the tournament on November 24 against Portugal before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

