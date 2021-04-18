A point is important – Joseph Attamah reacts to Kayserispor draw against Konyaspor

Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah

Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh has reacted to his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Konyaspor in the Turkish super lig on Friday.

The Gold and Bloods were looking to return to winning ways after losing to Antalyaspor on home turf last week but had to settled for a draw.



Speaking after the game, the 26-year old noted that picking a point in a very difficult encounter is an important thing for the team and said they will better understand the value of the point picked in the coming weeks.



“When both teams lost their matches in the last weeks in this match, they took the field for the victory. He fought well in both teams. Goals sought. He fought in Konya. I congratulate my team,” he said.

“I think 1 point is important. In the coming weeks, we will better understand the value of 1 point we got here. It was a very difficult challenge. "I think it is important to get 1 point from such a difficult displacement."



Attamah has been instrumental for his side this season, having played 25 matches.



Kayserispor currently occupy 17th position on the table with 34 points and are hoping to maintain their slot in the Super Lig at the end of the season.